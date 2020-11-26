Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.30% of AptarGroup worth $21,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AptarGroup by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,923.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $126.29 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.