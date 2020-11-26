Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 834,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.92% of Shoe Carnival worth $28,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

SCVL stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $532.60 million, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

