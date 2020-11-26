Royce & Associates LP Has $16.88 Million Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.48% of Canada Goose worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 33.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,533 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,742,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 364.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 304,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,276,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOS opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

