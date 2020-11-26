Royce & Associates LP Has $18.34 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 246,092 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.84% of Kirby worth $18,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 835,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 57,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

