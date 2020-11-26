Royce & Associates LP Has $20.37 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.19% of Gold Fields worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 264.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687,542 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 156.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,113,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,831,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 44.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

GFI stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

