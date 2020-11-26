Royce & Associates LP Has $21.43 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.58% of AXIS Capital worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 179.6% in the third quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,073 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 32.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after buying an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,813,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after buying an additional 267,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,741,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXS. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

NYSE AXS opened at $52.66 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

