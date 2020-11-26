Royce & Associates LP Has $22.49 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,391 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.22% of Owens & Minor worth $22,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 890,243 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 966.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 700,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NYSE OMI opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.