Royce & Associates LP Has $22.69 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.56% of B. Riley Financial worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $487,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 133,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,933 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.35 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

