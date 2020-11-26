Royce & Associates LP Has $24.19 Million Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311,027 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.52% of Ameresco worth $24,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ameresco by 371.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of AMRC opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $355,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at $832,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,957 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

