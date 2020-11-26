Royce & Associates LP Has $24.46 Million Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.64% of BioLife Solutions worth $24,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,357.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,070,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,177 shares of company stock valued at $26,472,203 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 324.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $35.74.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

