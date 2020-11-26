Royce & Associates LP Has $24.94 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,863 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.81% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $24,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 605,118 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,294 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $14,835,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 258,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,561,000 after acquiring an additional 198,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.34%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.