Royce & Associates LP Has $26.68 Million Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 839,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IES were worth $26,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IES by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IES by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IES by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 17.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IES news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 21,452 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $635,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,768 shares of company stock worth $889,886. Company insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.14. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $39.57.

Separately, BidaskClub cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

