Royce & Associates LP Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $837,489 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

America's Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

