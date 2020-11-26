Royce & Associates LP Has $28.89 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.50% of FirstService worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 7.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,777 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FirstService by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $132.06 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.20.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.55 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

