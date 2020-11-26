Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,643 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.49% of Harsco worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Harsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 117,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

