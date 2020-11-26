Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153,814 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.05% of Ultra Clean worth $17,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

