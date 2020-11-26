Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.73% of RBC Bearings worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $178.10 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

