Royce & Associates LP Purchases 181,338 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,338 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.04% of The RMR Group worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 56.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

The RMR Group stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.23.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

