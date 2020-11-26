Royce & Associates LP Purchases 24,200 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.40% of OneWater Marine worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $2,381,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,316,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 693,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,175,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock worth $24,436,166.

ONEW opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

