Royce & Associates LP Purchases 3,109 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.13% of Hurco Companies worth $23,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HURC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hurco Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 180,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hurco Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hurco Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $200.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $64,341.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,514.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

