Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.82% of Ennis worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ennis by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ennis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ennis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $447.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

