Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $18,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 137,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $325,864.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $577,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

