Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 42.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 45.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3,957.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,693,000 after buying an additional 10,262,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $98.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

