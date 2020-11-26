Royce & Associates LP Sells 13,548 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 9.93% of Gencor Industries worth $15,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.69. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

