Royce & Associates LP Sells 13,654 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.23% of Community Health Systems worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYH. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $6,454,977.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500,003 shares of company stock worth $80,423,130. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

