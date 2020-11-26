Royce & Associates LP Sells 19,050 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $21,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 19.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 30,621 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,095. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.