Royce & Associates LP Sells 29,932 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,932 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $21,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 398,397 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

PHM stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

