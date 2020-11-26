Royce & Associates LP Sells 31,036 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,036 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.29% of PC Connection worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PC Connection by 394.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.84.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

