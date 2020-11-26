Royce & Associates LP Sells 31,781 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,781 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.80% of Worthington Industries worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $91,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,931.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,743. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WOR opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $56.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

