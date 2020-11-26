Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,500 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.43% of ManpowerGroup worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

NYSE:MAN opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

