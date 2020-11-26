Royce & Associates LP Sells 368,923 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368,923 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $20,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,953 shares of company stock worth $8,377,444 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.