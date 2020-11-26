Royce & Associates LP Sells 39,500 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.30% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVMI. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter worth about $18,049,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,749,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66,829 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $63.09 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.