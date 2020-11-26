Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,315 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.81% of Patrick Industries worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.