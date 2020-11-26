Royce & Associates LP Sells 55,500 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,910 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.98% of Tejon Ranch worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 512.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 134,832 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,469 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at $260,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

TRC opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $389.36 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,528.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,745,332 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,128.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,706 shares of company stock worth $528,240. Corporate insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.