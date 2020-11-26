Royce & Associates LP Sells 566 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.85% of Chase worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Chase by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Chase by 1.7% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chase by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Chase during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chase by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $122,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,816.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock worth $373,445.

Shares of CCF opened at $107.84 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $125.54.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

