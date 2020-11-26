Royce & Associates LP Sells 81,749 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,749 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.15% of Korn Ferry worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

