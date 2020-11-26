Royce & Associates LP Sells 8,680 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in UniFirst by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $905,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $192.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.54. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $631,648. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.