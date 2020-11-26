Royce & Associates LP Sells 87,401 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,401 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.17% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSII shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

