Royce & Associates LP Takes $20.49 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,950,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.64% of Magnite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $51,775,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,644,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,945,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,670,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $1,773,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,218,387.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,329. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

