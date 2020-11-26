Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224,640 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $24,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $179,671,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,406,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 951,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

