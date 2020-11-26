Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,239 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 241,183 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,960 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCM. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 202.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

