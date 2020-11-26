Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $22,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO opened at $223.75 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.15.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.