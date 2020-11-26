Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,262 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 250,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.62. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

