SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $564,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,190 shares of company stock worth $3,739,109. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 124,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. 1,089,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.02 and a beta of 2.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

