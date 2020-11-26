salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4,770.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $94,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total value of $5,379,403.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,800.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,111 shares of company stock valued at $141,900,417 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $14.02 on Thursday, reaching $246.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,394,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.38 and its 200-day moving average is $217.29. The stock has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.17.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

