Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sampo Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

