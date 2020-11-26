Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Independent Research set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €152.34 ($179.22) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €139.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

