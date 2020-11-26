Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.23 ($74.39).

Shares of BN opened at €52.22 ($61.44) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €52.32 and a 200-day moving average of €57.63. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

