SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,555,000 after purchasing an additional 184,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $118.09 on Thursday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

