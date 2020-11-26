Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €4.70 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.77 ($7.97).

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) stock opened at €6.58 ($7.74) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

